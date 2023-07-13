Nani-Mrunal's #Nani30 is now titled 'Hi Nanna'; release date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag July 13, 2023 | 12:53 pm 1 min read

#Nani30 is now titled 'Hi Nanna'

Natural Star Nani has made his niche in Telugu films. The actor's emotional range connected with the viewers and they accepted him as the next-gen superstar. His upcoming film #Nani30 is now called Hi Nanna. The makers unveiled a short glimpse of the drama and revealed its release date. It will release on December 21, 2023. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Cast and crew of the film

This will mark Thakur's first collaboration with Nani. The film will be helmed by debutant Shouryuv. The project is produced by Mohan Cherukuri, Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS under the Vyra Entertainments banner. The music is helmed by Abdul Wahab. The film will be father-daughter drama. It went on floors on January 1. Fans are excited to see Thakur and Nani's chemistry.

