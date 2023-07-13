Hollywood producer Daniel Goldberg dies at 74: His best works

Written by Isha Sharma July 13, 2023 | 12:51 pm 2 min read

Revisiting the filmography of Daniel Goldberg, the producer of 'The Hangover' series

Hollywood producer-writer Daniel Goldberg died at 74 on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was best known for producing the classic buddy comedy trilogy The Hangover and for being a writer on Cannibal Girls, Meatballs, and Killing Me Softly, among others. He was also associated with television projects such as Beethoven and Extreme Ghostbusters. We revisit the most notable movies he was associated with.

'The Hangover' trilogy

Goldberg produced The Hangover (2009) and The Hangover Part II (2011), and The Hangover Part III (2013). Directed by Todd Phillips, they starred Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis, among others. The comedy films resonated well with the audience and all the movies were commercially successful. Stream The Hangover and The Hangover 3 on Netflix, and The Hangover 2 on Netflix and JioCinema.

'Junior'

Junior came out in 1994 and was headlined by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, and Emma Thompson. It followed the journey of a scientist who agrees to undergo a male pregnancy after trying a new drug Expectane. Goldberg was an executive producer on this comedy film helmed by Ivan Reitman and Junior's theme song Look What Love Has Done scored an Academy Award nomination.

'Meatballs'

Meatballs, directed by Reitman, is best remembered for being the first leading role of veteran actor Bill Murray (Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters). Goldberg contributed to the film as both a producer and a writer. Reportedly, the highest-grossing Canadian film of all time in the United States and Canada back then, the film spawned three sequels: Meatballs Part II, Meatballs III: Summer Job, and Meatballs 4.

'Six Days, Seven Nights'

Reitman's Six Days, Seven Nights emerged as a monetary success and amassed about $164.8M globally. It was led by Harrison Ford, Anne Heche, and David Schwimmer. IMDb describes the plot as: "Robin Monroe, a New York magazine editor, and the gruff pilot Quinn Harris must put aside their mutual dislike if they are to survive after crash landing on a deserted South Seas island."

