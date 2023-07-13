'Succession,' 'TLOU,' 'TWL': All about top 3 Emmy nomination holders

Written by Isha Sharma July 13, 2023 | 11:48 am 2 min read

'Succession' has dominated the 2023 Emmys

The 2023 Emmy nominations are here. The nominees were announced on Wednesday evening (per IST), and to nobody's surprise, the globally hit series Succession has emerged as the frontrunner with 27 nods. The post-apocalypse drama The Last of Us followed behind with 24 nominations, while The White Lotus stands at the third position with mentions in 23 categories. Interestingly, all shows belong to HBO.

'Succession': Take a look at the major nominated categories

Some of the major categories in which Succession has earned nominations are Best Drama, Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong), Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Sarah Snook), Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J Smith-Cameron), Guest Actor in a Drama Series (James Cromwell, Arian Moayed), and Oustanding Casting for a Drama Series, among others.

#TheLastOfUs: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey picked up nominations

The Last of Us is eyeing victory in categories such as Best Drama, Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Pedro Pascal), Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Bella Ramsey), Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson, Nick Offerman, Keivonn Montreal Woodard), Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program, and Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series, etc.

'The White Lotus': Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, others received nods

The White Lotus has found itself nominated for Best Drama, Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (F Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Will Sharpe), Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, Aubrey Plaza, Simona Tabasco), Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program, Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series, and Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series, among others.

The awards will be announced in September 2023

Emmys will return this year on September 18 and is scheduled to commence at 8:00pm ET (5:30am IST on September 19). The 75th edition of the Emmys is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, and the Creative Arts Emmys are scheduled for September 9 and 10. Apart from the aforementioned shows, Ted Lasso, Wednesday, Abbott Elementary, and The Bear, among others, are also competing.

