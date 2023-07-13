Emmy Awards 2023: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominations

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 13, 2023 | 11:39 am 2 min read

'Succession' bagged the most number of nominations in the drama category including best series, actor, and actress

The nomination list for Emmy Awards 2023 was announced on Wednesday. Among the television shows, HBO drama series Succession bagged the most number of nominations for its final season. The awards ceremony is expected to be held in September but the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood may delay the ceremony. Meanwhile, check out some of the important nominations.

'Succession' led with 27 nominations in drama category

The critically acclaimed show, Succession, which is about a battle to gain control over a family's media empire, has bagged a total of 27 nominations this year. Succession was followed by another HBO series titled The Last Of Us, which grabbed 24 nominations. The prequel to the Game of Thrones, titled House of Dragons, has also been nominated under the best drama category.

'Ted Lasso,' 'Abbott Elementary' to compete in the comedy genre

The comedy series Ted Lasso, which won multiple Emmy Awards in the past, is again contesting in the comedy genre. The other shows contending with Ted Lasso in the category include Abbott Elementary, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Barry, Only Murders in the Building, Jury Duty, and Wednesday. Among these, Ted Lasso led the category with at least 21 nominations.

Nominations in the limited series category

During the last year's Emmy Awards, The White Lotus won the best show in the limited series category. However, this year, it has been shifted to drama category and is contending for the best drama series. Meanwhile, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Beef, and, Obi-Wan Kenobi, have been nominated in the limited series race this year.

A look at nominations for actors in different categories

In the drama series, Brian Cox has been nominated for Succession along with Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin for the best actor award. Sarah Snook was nominated for best actress. Ted Lasso's creator, Jason Sudeikis, is nominated for best comedy actor alongside Jeremy Allen White and Jason Segel. Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, and others were nominated for best comedy actress.

