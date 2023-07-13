#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Mission: Impossible 7' opens with promising numbers

July 13, 2023

'Mission Impossible 7' box office collection

Mission: Impossible is one of the most celebrated film franchises globally. The Tom Cruise-headlined franchise released its seventh installment, which opened to good numbers. The makers chose an unusual Wednesday release to get a kick start in terms of box office collection. Considering a weekday, the film opened to $16M in the US market which is quite decent.

Slated to earn big on first weekend

In the US market, the $16M haul also includes $7M in previews. The makers aim to mint $250M globally in the opening weekend. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the actioner earned Rs. 12.5 crore in India which is a great figure for a weekday. The Christopher McQuarrie directorial opened to great reviews from critics, too. Currently, Cruise is at an all-time high!

