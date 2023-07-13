#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' experiences a dip again

Written by Aikantik Bag July 13, 2023 | 10:37 am 1 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' box office collection

Satyaprem Ki Katha is having a tumultuous ride at the box office. As per recent trends, it seemed to be stable but the collection has witnessed a dip again now. This film marked Kartik Aaryan's redemption at the box office after the disastrous Shehzada. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. It also marked his reunion with Kiara Advani and fans loved their chemistry.

Inching toward Rs. 75 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sameer Vidwans directorial earned Rs. 1.25 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 71.41 crore. The film will receive some competition from Mission: Impossible 7. The cast includes Gajraj Rao, Anuradha Patel, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

