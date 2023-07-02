Entertainment

Happy birthday, Lindsay Lohan: Revisit Y2K with actor's greatest movies

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 02, 2023 | 04:15 am 2 min read

Actor Lindsay Lohan celebrates her 37th birthday on Sunday

With a range for miles, Lindsay Lohan has spent her childhood playing a variety of roles—from a tomboy to a material girl, a dramatic kid to a charming British camper. By the age of 12, Lohan had become a household name, captivating audiences with her performances. On her 37th birthday on Sunday, we revisit the Y2K (Year 2000) nostalgia with the actor's unforgettable films.

'The Parent Trap' (1998)

Helmed by Nancy Meyers, The Parent Trap remains one of Lohan's most iconic movies, which showcased her talent as a child actor. She essayed the dual roles of identical twins, Hallie and Annie, who are separated at birth and raised in different parts of the world. The film is a perfect amalgamation of the heartwarming and entertaining notion that has captivated audiences ever since.

'Mean Girls' (2004)

Lohan as Cady Heron in the 2004 teenage drama Mean Girls is what you can call the immortalization of a character on-screen. She played the role of a teenage homeschooled girl who enters a treacherous life after she enrolls in an affluent public high school. Lohan brings Cady to life as she captures the character's journey of self-discovery, vulnerability, and inner conflict with authenticity.

'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' (2004)

Lohan's Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen film brings the iconic moments of the Y2K era. She, as Lola, effortlessly brings out the determination of the character by making her relatable to anyone who has ever pursued their dreams against all the odds. Lohan's performance showcases her incredible comedic timing, remarkable onscreen charisma, and ability to embody a character with both flair and vulnerability.

'Georgia Rule' (2007)

There is no denying that Lohan's Georgia Rule is one of her most memorable films! The actor delivers a power-packed performance as Rachel Wilcox—a troubled teenager who is sent to live with her strict grandmother, Georgia (portrayed by Jane Fonda). Lohan, as a rebellious teenager, showcased her range as an actor, which further highlighted her ability to tackle complex and emotionally demanding roles.

