Tollywood actor Kabir Duhan Singh to tie the knot soon

Written by Aikantik Bag June 15, 2023 | 12:46 pm 1 min read

Kabir Duhan Singh to get married in Delhi next week

It's wedding spree in the tinsel town! Actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his antagonistic characters in Telugu films is set to tie the knot with Seema Chahal, a Haryana-based teacher. As per reports, the couple is set to get married on June 23. The duo met through an arranged marriage proposal and the big fat Indian wedding will take place in Delhi.

More about the wedding

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Kabir will take the plunge with Seema soon and it is a completely arranged set-up. He always wanted a life partner who would understand him and his family, and someone who does not belong to the film industry. Kabir is happy and super excited to embark on a new journey."

Wedding festivities and Duhan Singh's career

The wedding festivities are slated to start on June 21 with Kirtan. The festivities include mehendi on June 22 and the wedding on June 23. The auspicious event will be attended by the couple's family and close friends. The actor has worked in several big-budget films, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam. Interestingly, he started his career as a model in 2011.

