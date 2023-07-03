Entertainment

Are 'King The Land' co-stars Lee Junho-YoonA dating? Details inside

July 03, 2023

'King The Land' co-stars Lee Junho and YoonA are reportedly dating

Fans have long yearned for Lee Junho and YoonA to be a couple—especially after witnessing their sizzling on-screen chemistry while dancing on Senorita. Now, it seemed like their wish might've come true! A Korean media outlet Proof reported that Lee and YoonA are dating, and were in an alleged relationship even before filming King The Land. However, both their agencies have denied these rumors.

Why does this story matter?

For those unaware, Lee is a member of 2PM, while YoonA is a member of Girls Generation. Interestingly, both groups debuted around the same time. The alleged pair initially caught eyeballs when they made an appearance as MCs for a music show, captivating everyone with their mesmerizing performance of Senorita. Now their on-screen sizzling chemistry in King The Land has been garnering significant attention.

Lee, YoonA have been dating before 'King The Land': Reports

The report suggested that Lee and YoonA had been in a relationship even before they worked together on their hit K-drama. The alleged pair decided to take on the project because they were already romantically involved, the report further stated. The reason for their growing closeness was allegedly attributed to their shared career trajectory—as both of them transitioned from idols to actors together.

Both SM and JYP Entertainment denied dating rumors

SM Entertainment and JYP issued a statement to the media outlet Newsen, refuting the earlier reports about the two idols dating each other. In response to the speculations regarding the alleged romance, YoonA's agency issued its first statement, asserting that there is no truth to the dating rumors. Meanwhile, JYP stated: "The two are close but the reports that they are dating aren't true."

Fans flooded social media after the alleged news broke out

Following the news of the relationship between the two stars broke out, fans flooded social media with their reactions. One fan tweeted, "I will only believe it if the confirmation comes directly from SM, JYP, and most importantly, YoonA and Junho themselves." Meanwhile, another fan exclaimed, "Their chemistry is honestly incredible! They have such amazing on-screen rapport." A fan wrote, "I'm not crying...."

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'King The Land'

Meanwhile, King The Land, upon its release, quickly gained popularity and secured the top spot among the top 10 shows on JTBC drama. The ongoing show revolves around a gripping inheritance battle, where a charismatic heir finds himself at odds with his employee, who is known for her captivating smile that he cannot tolerate. The ongoing rom-com drama is available to stream on Netflix.

