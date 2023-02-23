Lifestyle

Interested in casual dating? Here are some must-know tidbits

Interested in casual dating? Here are some must-know tidbits

Written by Sneha Das Feb 23, 2023, 05:35 pm 3 min read

Casual dating is a new trend among Gen-Z's

Casual dating has been in trend among Gen-Zs at present since most of them do not want to make commitments, yet create new connections to ease their loneliness without developing attachments. While casual dating is more convenient and easy-flowing, it can lead to complications as well in case emotions get in between. Here's how you can smartly date casually.

Communication is the key

Communication is the key to every relationship, be it casual or serious. Do not assume that the person you are dating casually has the same expectations, beliefs, and opinions as you. Therefore, talk to your partner and make it clear to them that you are not looking to be committed and just want to keep things casual. This will help set expectations.

See other people as well to have new experiences

Date around and see other people as well to prevent emotions from creeping in, and stay casual. This will also help you to figure out what you want in your future partner while getting to know yourself better. Seeing other people will offer you new experiences and you will understand attachment styles which will also help in fielding red flags.

Do not engage in too much regular talk

Regular talks can often lead to attachment and ruin your mental health as there are higher chances of one of you catching feelings. Instead of talking to them about your day-to-day activities or how annoying that coworker of yours is, keep conversations light and easy. Give your partner space, and text them twice or thrice a week when you want to meet.

Know your boundaries and respect them

Just because you are dating casually doesn't mean that you disregard the feelings of the other person and ghost them without any proper explanation. A casual relationship also involves human feelings, connection, and flaws, so remember to treat your partner with respect, consideration, and kindness. Remember to respect their feelings and well-being instead of treating them like trash since you are not serious.

Be cool and don't be possessive, please

Casual dating is all about having fun without any commitments and exploring new experiences. Since it comes with no commitments, your partner is free to see other people and hang out with them. Therefore, if you notice them with someone else on social media, be cool with it. If your partner is getting possessive, make them understand, or shut the relationship down.