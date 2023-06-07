Entertainment

Jr. NTR-Saif Ali Khan's 'Devara' schedule starts today

Jun 07, 2023

'Devara' schedule starts today

Jr. NTR is currently one of the most sought-after actors in India. His upcoming release Devara is in the buzz as it will mark his collaboration with Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage. As per a new update, Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan are set to shoot some high-octane action scenes for the next 12-13 days. Khan is set to star as the antagonist.

Janhvi Kapoor is not a part of the schedule

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan will be shooting for the most crucial scenes of the film. It is going to be just high on action and emotions." The source also confirmed that the female protagonist, Janhvi Kapoor is not a part of this leg. Devara is slated for April 2024 release.

Story and crew of the film

The film's story is set in the coastal lands of India. It marks the Telugu debut of both Khan and Kapoor. The project is cranked by R Rathnavelu, whereas the music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film will be edited by A Sreekar Prasad. This film is in the buzz after the humongous success of SS Rajamouli's RRR.