#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is holding the fort

July 05, 2023

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is earning less as per box office collection but it has been quite steady, considering it's in its fifth week. The film marked Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's return to celluloid after years. The romantic drama received mixed reviews from critics and viewers. It's performing better in tier-II and tier-III cities. The makers are aiming for Rs. 100cr haul.

Aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Laxman Utekar directorial earned Rs. 40 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 85.45 crore. It is holding the fort with ease. The cast includes Rakesh Bedi and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. Currently, it is pitted against Satyaprem Ki Katha.

