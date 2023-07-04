Entertainment

SRK to shoot his next with Suhana in October: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 04, 2023 | 05:23 pm 1 min read

SRK-Suhana's film to go on floors in October 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is synonymous with success and stardom. The actor is on cloud nine after the success of Pathaan and is now gearing up for Jawan. Reports suggested that after Dunki, King Khan will star in Sujoy Ghosh's next with his daughter Suhana Khan. It will also mark her theatrical debut. Now, we have got an exciting update about the same.

Shooting dates and locations

As per Bollywood Hungama, an industry insider revealed that Sr. Khan will have a full-fledged role, contrary to earlier reports of him having an extended cameo. The film is slated to be an action thriller and it's being bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. Spilling the beans about the shooting, the source stated, "The film will be shot from October to March at multiple locations."

The anticipation is huge

The source added, "The film will be shot nonstop till March next year. Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan are both excited about this, and there is also a lot of nervous energy around the corner." Fans are eager to see the camaraderie between the father-daughter duo. Suhana is currently gearing up for the release of her debut film, The Archies.

