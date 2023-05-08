Entertainment

Before 'Jawan,' exploring Red Chillies Entertainment's other prominent VFX projects

Written by Isha Sharma May 08, 2023, 02:15 am 2 min read

RCE has handled the VFX work of numerous films

Shah Rukh Khan﻿ has finally cleared the air surrounding Jawan's release and announced the movie will now hit screens on September 7. It was supposed to release on June 2, but pending VFX work means the team requires more time to polish Jawan. The visual effects work is being handled by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Here are its other prominent projects.

'Zero' (2018)

Aanand L Rai's Zero was a critical and commercial failure. It co-starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, with SRK playing the lead role of Bauua Singh, a dwarf. It relied heavily on special effects because Khan had to look short, and then his scenes had to be merged with those of his co-actors. Zero might have been a failure, but the VFX was appreciated.

'Ra.One' (2011)

Ra.One, starring SRK, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Rampal, was released in 2011 and is often dubbed a movie way ahead of its time. It accentuated the fight between good and evil; Khan was seen in dual roles: G.One (an advanced robot that battled evil) and Shekhar (a game developer and committed father). VFX was the building block of this thriller drama fantasy film.

'De Dana Dan' (2009)

When we think of VFX, we often only think of fantasy films. However, that is not entirely true and movies belonging to other genres can also be in dire need of special effects for some crucial scenes. Remember the climax scene of Priyadarshan's De Dana Dan when all the characters have a face-off, and the hotel suddenly floods? Thank Red Chillies Entertainment for that!

'Krrish 3' (2013)

The usage of VFX in a superhero film can hardly be overstated. Krrish 3's plot revolves around human-animal mutant creatures, such as Kaya, played by Kangana Ranaut, created by a sinister geneticist named Kaal, played by Vivek Oberoi. Apart from Hrithik Roshan as the titular hero, it also starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Asif Basra, and Shaurya Chauhan. You can stream it on SonyLIV.