'Jigarthanda DoubleX' shooting wrapped; eyeing Diwali 2023 release

Written by Aikantik Bag July 04, 2023 | 05:19 pm 1 min read

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' shooting wrapped

Jigarthanda became a cult classic over time. Ever since the news of its sequel started making rounds, fans were elated. Now, the makers revealed that the sequel, titled Jigarthanda DoubleX is in the post-production stage and is eyeing a Diwali 2023 release. Karthik Subbaraj took to Twitter and shared a video from the wrap-up party of the film.

Cast and crew of the film

The upcoming film also stars Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles. Reportedly, the project went on floors in December 2022. It is bankrolled by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and S Kathiresan under Stone Bench Films and Five Star Creations banners respectively. The project is set to have a pan-India release. It will be available in three languages—Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

