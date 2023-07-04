Entertainment

'The Immortal Ashwatthama' shelved after Allu Arjun declines: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 04, 2023 | 05:27 pm 1 min read

'The Immortal Ashwatthama' has been shelved

Aditya Dhar's magnum opus The Immortal Ashwatthama was in the buzz as it was supposed to reunite Dhar with his Uri lead actor Vicky Kaushal. After several issues related to budget, Jio Studios tried revamping it and pitched it to "Icon Star" Allu Arjun. Now reports suggest that the Pushpa actor has declined the role and the film has been shelved.

The curious case of casting

Producer Ronnie Screwvala was set to bankroll this film but considering the film's budget, they wanted someone with a bigger star power compared to the likes of Kaushal or Ranveer Singh. Arjun was approached for the same but as per Koimoi, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor opted out seeing the troubled history of the film. Fans are disappointed with this update.

Upcoming films of the actors

Singh is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Reportedly, he has Baiju Bawra and Don 3 in his kitty. Kaushal will be seen in Sam Bahadur. Reportedly, he has Dunki and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in his artillery. Arjun is filming Pushpa 2: The Rule and has Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next in his kitty.

