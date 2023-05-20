India

Aryan Khan case: CBIC plans departmental action against Sameer Wankhede

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 20, 2023, 11:09 pm 3 min read

CBIC is planning to take action against Sameer Wankhede over corruption charges

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede—accused of demanding Rs. 25 crore bribe in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan—is reportedly facing departmental action from the NCB's parent cadre. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would initiate action over corruption charges under Central Civil Services (CCS) rules based on the NCB's vigilance report, reported India Today.

Why does this story matter?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused Wankhede and others of demanding a Rs. 25 crore bribe from Khan and his family, threatening that his son would be otherwise framed in the case.

Wankhede—then NCB Mumbai chief—arrested Aryan in October 2021. He spent four weeks in jail but was later acquitted of all charges in 2022 due to a "lack of sufficient evidence."

Wankhede's name linked to disciplinary issues also: Report

Wankhede's name surfaced in a few other disciplinary issues besides the NCB's vigilance report, reported India Today. The report accused him of corruption, misbehavior, extortion, violation of the CCS regulations, and disproportionate assets. Notably, after being repatriated from the NCB due to the vigilance inquiry into the Cordelia Cruises drug bust case, Wankhede was posted at the CBIC's Tax Payers Service Wing in Chennai.

Wankhede may face suspension from services

The CBIC's departmental action may result in Wankhede's suspension from the service or much stricter action further once the disciplinary proceedings are complete. Notably, the CBI case against Wankhede mentioned the various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (POCA) and extortion. The corruption case against Wankhede, which is currently under investigation by the probe agency, is also based on the NCB's vigilance report.

Corruption, extortion case against Wankhede

On May 12, the CBI registered a corruption case against Wankhede under POCA Sections 7, 7A, and 12 and Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 388 (extortion by threat) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Wankhede was accused of planning to extort Rs. 25 crore in the alleged drug case, due to which the NCB initiated a vigilance probe against him and other officials.

Claims made by Wankhede in his defense

Last week, Wankhede alleged that he was being persecuted because of his "patriotism." His claims came after the CBI raided nearly 30 locations, including his home, in connection with its probe. On Friday, Wankhede told a court that he didn't ask for a bribe and instead claimed SRK pleaded with him not to put his son in jail as it would "destroy his spirit."