#AskSRK: The ever-witty SRK reveals his future plans after 'Dunki'

Entertainment

#AskSRK: The ever-witty SRK reveals his future plans after 'Dunki'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 13, 2023 | 02:14 pm 1 min read

SRK spills beans regarding his upcoming project

Shah Rukh Khan is currently the poster boy of mass cinema in Bollywood. After the humongous success of Pathaan and the massive response of Jawan prevue, the superstar is his own competition. Naturally, fans are speculating about what Khan will do next and now, he has broken his silence. In a recently concluded #AskSRK session on Twitter, Khan revealed his future projects post-Dunki's release.

This is what Khan will do after 'Dunki'

A user asked about Khan's plans after Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Khan replied in his usual witty manner and said, "Dunki ke baad toh Dunki ki feeling enjoy karunga na (I'll enjoy Dunki's feeling after Dunki). All work and no play makes us all a dull boy!!" He's set to reportedly star alongside Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut next, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline