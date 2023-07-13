'Pathaan,' 'Farzi' emerge to be IMDb's top Indian film, series

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 13, 2023 | 02:00 pm 2 min read

'Pathaan' was released theatrically in January while Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut 'Farzi' streamed in February

IMDb has released a list of the top 10 Indian films and OTT shows of this year. And, both categories are led by Bollywood superstars. While Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan became 2023's most popular Indian movie, Shahid Kapoor-led Farzi was adjudged to be the best in the series category. Take a look at the rest of the titles in their respective categories.

Why does this story matter?

Each year, IMDb releases its list of top 10 films and series, based on the page views, and not on the quality of the films or their box office numbers. Per the 2023 lists, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar produced three top projects each, while other platforms had one each. Also, in the series category, eight out of 10 were crime dramas.

SRK's 'Pathaan' beat Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ'

The top 10 most popular movies list is led by Khan's Pathaan, followed by Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The third spot has been grabbed by The Kerala Story. Interestingly, the only two South Indian films that made it through the cut were Vijay's Varisu and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 in the ninth and the 10th positions, respectively.

After 'Farzi,' 'The Night Manager' grabbed the second spot

More than films, this year has seen a lot of great content which was released on various OTT platforms in the form of web series. Per IMDB's list, Farzi became the most popular web series followed by The Night Manager, Rana Naidu, Jubilee, Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side, Dahaad, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, Taaza Khabar, Taj: Divided By Blood, and Rocket Boys.

'It's extremely heartening,' said SRK on 'Pathaan's ranking

Reacting to Pathaan's number one spot, SRK said, "It's extremely heartening to learn that Pathaan is first on the list by IMDb. To see the amount of love that Pathaan has received is amazing." The movie, which was released in January this year, marked his return to the screens after the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also, by far, the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 2023.

