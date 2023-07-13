Siddharth Anand-Saif Ali Khan's Netflix film sold for Rs. 60cr

Written by Aikantik Bag July 13, 2023 | 05:22 pm 1 min read

Saif Ali Khan reunites with Siddharth Anand after 16 years

Siddharth Anand has become synonymous with the action genre after the humongous success of War and Pathaan. With his production house Marflix Production, the director-producer is working on several ambitious projects. Reports are rife that he has signed Saif Ali Khan for an upcoming actioner to be directly released on OTT giant Netflix. The makers have sold the movie for Rs. 60 crore.

Anand will produce the film

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "The yet-untitled Saif Ali Khan film is a step in that direction for the digital world. He has signed a good deal with Netflix as the film is sold to the digital player for a sum of Rs. 60 crore." The project will be helmed by Robby Grewal of Romeo Akbar Walter fame.

Anand-Khan to collaborate after 16 years

With this announcement, Khan and Anand marked their reunion after 16 years. The Vikram Vedha actor worked with him on Ta Ra Rum Pum and Salaam Namaste. The upcoming actioner is set for a 2024 release. Fans are excited for this movie. Khan redefined the OTT scene in India with Sacred Games. Currently, he is filming Jr. NTR's next, titled Devara.

