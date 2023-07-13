Nitesh Tiwari confident about not offending anybody with his 'Ramayana'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 13, 2023 | 02:19 pm 1 min read

Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' to go on floors soon

Ever since the release of Adipurush, viewers have become more sensitive about directors making films on revered epics like Ramayana. The recent Om Raut directorial fell flat on its face at the box office amid negative word of mouth. Understandably, when Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was announced, viewers were skeptical about it, and now he has broken his silence about the same.

Tiwari's take on making Ramayana

In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, the Dangal director said, "I am also a consumer of the content that I create and if I'm not going to offend myself then I'm very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else." The adept director has made critically acclaimed films like Chillar Party and Chhichhore, hence fans are quite hopeful.

Tentative casting of the film

Earlier reports suggested that real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been roped in for the characters of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. However, the makers have not announced anything officially. When Tiwari was asked about the filming, he replied, "Very soon." As per reports, the film will be a visual spectacle. Currently, Tiwari is gearing up for the release of Bawaal.

