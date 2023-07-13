#OMG2 makers send movie to Censor Board to avoid backlash

Entertainment

#OMG2 makers send movie to Censor Board to avoid backlash

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 13, 2023 | 06:38 pm 2 min read

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'OMG 2' will be released on August 11

Akshay Kumar is all set to return with the sequel of his 2012 film OMG: Oh My God!, titled OMG 2. Recently, the actor dropped the teaser of the movie which is slated for an August release, ahead of Independence Day. Amid fear of facing backlash, there are reports that the makers have considered sending the film to the Censor Board for revision.

Why does this story matter?

Several films have received backlash upon their release, especially over their dialogues or scenes. Om Raut's Adipurush is one of the latest examples of it. Recently, when Kumar released a glimpse of himself in the character of Lord Shiva, he received mixed reviews on social media, with many users hoping that the film doesn't hurt the religious sentiments of the viewers.

Makers approached CBFC to avoid backlash: Report

According to a report in India Today, the makers have approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a revision to avoid Adipurush-like backlash. Quoting a source from the board, the report said, "CBFC does not want to repeat the backlash that Adipurush faced over its dialogues," adding that it'll look "over at the dialogues and scenes in the film."

Concerns raised over the 'Rudrabhishek' scene

A particular scene in the teaser which showed Kumar performing Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva with railway water has already grabbed the eyeballs. Following the scene, the board refused to give it a certificate. The particular scene also received some backlash online from social media users who alleged that it hurt sentiments. Meanwhile, OMG 2 will also feature Ramayan actor Arun Govil.

Everything to know about the film

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 features Kumar in the lead role along with Pankaj Tripathi. While Kumar essays the roles of Lord Shiva, Tripathi will be seen as his supreme devotee. It'll also feature Yami Gautam Dhar in a pivotal role. Slated for a theatrical release on August 11, it will directly be clashing with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office.

Share this timeline