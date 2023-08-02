#BoxOfficeCollection: Ranveer-Alia's 'RRKPK' witnesses growth on weekdays

Written by Aikantik Bag August 02, 2023 | 10:52 am 1 min read

Karan Johar is the poster boy of the typical over-the-top big-budget Bollywood films! His films have all the elements—an ensemble cast, emotion, drama, music, and all that jazz. His recent directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been loved by all and is raking in huge at the box office. In fact, the romantic comedy is earning more on weekdays.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Dharma Productions-bankrolled project earned Rs. 7.25 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 60.17 crore. The film grew on the first Tuesday and it is due to the positive word of mouth. This movie has also become Johar's most critically appreciated work. The cast is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

