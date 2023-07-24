Karan Johar's #RRKPK advance bookings are open now

Written by Aikantik Bag July 24, 2023 | 12:33 pm 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' releases on Friday

Karan Johar stans, be ready with your puja plates to welcome the poster boy of Bollywood rom-coms! Yes, Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases this Friday and the director announced that the advance bookings are open now. The film marks Johar's return to directing after seven years! Fans are equally excited about the true-blue Bollywood romantic comedy.

Story and cast of the film

The film is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and it's an ode to Yash Chopra's brand of romance. The story revolves around the clash of two bonafide cultures—Bangaliana and Punjabiyat! The cast includes Jaya Bachchan, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, among others. Due to the Barbenheimer fever, it will face steep competition at the box office.

