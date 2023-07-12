#BoxOfficeCollection: '72 Hoorain' to hear the death knell soon

Written by Aikantik Bag July 12, 2023 | 10:47 am 1 min read

72 Hoorain has fallen flat on its face as the film has shown little to no improvement going by its box office collection. In the last five days, it has struggled to mint Rs. 2 crore at the box office. The Ashoke Pandit bankrolled project was part of an alleged soup with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) regarding its trailer.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the supernatural drama earned Rs. 18 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 1.6 crore. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Saru Maini, Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir, and Rasheed Naz, among others. The film is a supernatural drama. It is bankrolled by Saarthie Entertainment and Aliens Pictures.

