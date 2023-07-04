Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani might collaborate on a biopic soon
There's an exciting development for Bollywood fans. If a new report is to be believed, actor Aamir Khan is likely to join hands with his 3 Idiots and PK collaborator Rajkumar Hirani soon. The duo met recently to discuss a concept for a film and they have both liked the same. Interestingly, the project is a biopic. Here's all we know.
'They've finally found subject that both of them like equally'
Quoting a source, Pinkvilla reported the development on Tuesday. "They have even discussed many concepts in the past, and it seems they have finally found a subject that both of them like equally. It's a biopic, and when Aamir heard the idea he instantly got excited," said the source. However, it's unlikely for us to hear updates soon, given Hirani is occupied with Dunki.