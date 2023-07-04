Entertainment

Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani might collaborate on a biopic soon

Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani might collaborate on a biopic soon

Written by Shreya Mukherjee July 04, 2023 | 06:14 pm 1 min read

Aamir Khan might act soon in a Rajkumar Hirani film

There's an exciting development for Bollywood fans. If a new report is to be believed, actor Aamir Khan is likely to join hands with his 3 Idiots and PK collaborator Rajkumar Hirani soon. The duo met recently to discuss a concept for a film and they have both liked the same. Interestingly, the project is a biopic. Here's all we know.

'They've finally found subject that both of them like equally'

Quoting a source, Pinkvilla reported the development on Tuesday. "They have even discussed many concepts in the past, and it seems they have finally found a subject that both of them like equally. It's a biopic, and when Aamir heard the idea he instantly got excited," said the source. However, it's unlikely for us to hear updates soon, given Hirani is occupied with Dunki.

Share this timeline