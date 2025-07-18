Mozilla Firefox exits China, raising concerns over browser's future

Operations shutdown

Communication from Mozilla's Beijing office has effectively ceased

A Firefox employee recently published a guide on backing up personal data, configuration files, and restoring them—evidence of the company's effort to support users through the transition. However, communication from Mozilla's Beijing office has effectively ceased, with emails bouncing back and phones unanswered, indicating the entity is winding down operations. A visit by post office representative to the registered Beijing office on Thursday revealed the premises closed and unattended, reinforcing the notion that Mozilla is divesting its mainland presence.