China ran disinformation campaign against Rafale jets post-Operation Sindoor: Report

French military and intelligence officials have alleged that China has been waging a campaign against the French-made Rafale fighter jets. The campaign was reportedly launched after the jets were used during clashes between India and Pakistan in May. The Chinese government used its embassies as a platform to question the performance of these jets, according to an Associated Press report.

Disinformation strategy Effort led by Chinese embassies The French intelligence report, reviewed by the Associated Press, claims that defense attaches in Chinese embassies led an effort to undermine Rafale sales. The campaign allegedly involved lobbying countries that had already purchased these French-made fighters, especially Indonesia, not to buy more. It also tried to persuade potential buyers to opt for Chinese-made planes instead.

Defense efforts France pushing back against 'disinformation' In response to the alleged campaign against Rafale, French officials have been working hard to protect the plane's reputation. They have been pushing back against what they claim was a coordinated campaign of Rafale-bashing and disinformation online from Pakistan and its ally China. The campaign reportedly included viral posts on social media, manipulated imagery showing supposed Rafale debris, AI-generated content, and video-game depictions simulating supposed combat.

Lobbying tactics Targeted both ordered and future clients The intelligence assessment also claims that Chinese officials lobbied potential clients to ditch French planes. This was done by embassy defense attaches in meetings with security and defense officials from other countries. The lobbying targeted countries that have already ordered Rafales and those considering future purchases, the intelligence service said.

Information Relevant claims pure groundless rumors: China Responding to the allegations, the Ministry of National Defense in Beijing said: "The relevant claims are pure groundless rumors and slander. China has consistently maintained a prudent and responsible approach to military exports, playing a constructive role in regional and global peace and stability."