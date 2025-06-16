Why Zendaya rules the streaming world right now
What's the story
Zendaya's rise to stardom began on traditional television, but it's her bold move into the world of streaming that truly set her apart.
From captivating performances to critically acclaimed roles, she has used digital platforms to showcase her range and depth as an actor.
These smart career choices have not only earned her global recognition but have also cemented her status as one of the most versatile and influential talents of her generation.
Breakthrough role
'Euphoria' and its impact
Zendaya's stint in Euphoria was a career-defining one. The show allowed her to explore nuanced characters, garnering appreciation from critics and audiences alike.
Her performance was lauded for its realness, resulting in an Emmy win. The character demonstrated her ability to carry challenging roles, further establishing her legacy as a remarkable actor.
New ventures
Expanding horizons with 'Malcolm & Marie'
With Malcolm & Marie, Zendaya embraced new challenges by co-producing the film along with acting in it.
With Malcolm & Marie, Zendaya embraced new challenges by co-producing the film along with acting in it.

The project emphasized her willingness to venture beyond acting into production roles, revealing yet another side to her talent.
Notably, the film drew attention for its unique storytelling style in the pandemic era, further cementing Zendaya's status as a multifaceted artist who can contribute creatively behind the camera.
Strategic partnerships
Collaborations with renowned directors
Zendaya's collaborations with acclaimed directors have played a crucial role in making her a streaming star.
Working with visionary filmmakers has given her the chance to be a part of innovative projects that challenge conventional narratives.
These partnerships have not only elevated the quality of content she's associated with but also broadened her reach in the industry, appealing to diverse audiences worldwide.
Digital presence
Leveraging social media influence
Zendaya hits all the right notes on social media to stay in touch with fans and promote her projects.
Her digital presence enables direct communication with audiences, building excitement for upcoming releases while keeping her relevant between projects.
By using social media smartly, she boosts visibility for streaming ventures and builds a loyal fan base that supports every new project she takes on.