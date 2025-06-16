'Kuberaa': SS Rajamouli gushes about director Sekhar Kammula
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is set to release on June 20, 2025.
The pre-release event for the film was a grand affair with SS Rajamouli as the chief guest.
Speaking at the event, he expressed his excitement about Kammula's bold shift in Kuberaa.
Director's anticipation
'Teaser, songs haven't revealed much...': Rajamouli on 'Kuberaa'
Rajamouli said that he is looking forward to seeing what Kammula has created with Kuberaa. He noted that the teaser and songs of the film have not revealed much, which is unusual for Kammula.
"Generally, Sekhar gives away the story of his films through the trailers. But the teaser and songs have not revealed anything, which is quite unusual for Sekhar."
"This has made me even more curious to see what Kuberaa is all about."
Director's praise
'Blew my mind...': Rajamouli on 'Kuberaa's trance song
Rajamouli further added that he was blown away by the trance number from Kuberaa.
"The visuals, narrative, and drama in the song blew my mind. Sekhar is a simple man and makes films in his own style."
"But with Kuberaa, he has changed tracks, and whenever a seasoned director does that, things become interesting."
"I want to watch Kuberaa for this very reason."
Actor's evolution
Rajamouli praised Nagarjuna: When such star heroes start playing characters...
Rajamouli also praised Nagarjuna for taking on diverse roles in his career.
He said, "When such star heroes start playing characters, there is so much star power that gets added to the film."
Kuberaa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is produced by Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas, who has also spent big bucks on its promotions.