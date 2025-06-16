What's the story

The much-anticipated film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is set to release on June 20, 2025.

The pre-release event for the film was a grand affair with SS Rajamouli as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, he expressed his excitement about Kammula's bold shift in Kuberaa.