Prithviraj Sukumaran to star in SS Rajamouli's next, say reports

By Isha Sharma 02:58 pm Dec 29, 202402:58 pm

What's the story Director SS Rajamouli is gearing up for his next film, which will go on floors in April 2025. The film will feature global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Now, according to recent reports, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is rumored to play the villain in this much-awaited project.

Comeback project

Rajamouli's film to mark Chopra Jonas's return to Indian cinema

The film, tentatively titled SSMB29, will be Chopra Jonas's return to Indian cinema after a six-year hiatus. Her last appearance was in The Sky Is Pink. A source recently told Pinkvilla, "Priyanka is excited to collaborate with a maverick like SS Rajamouli and partner with Babu to create an adventure like never before." "It's an unchartered territory for her as well...and Priyanka has already started her prep for the film."

Production timeline

Rajamouli's film to wrap up by late 2026

The filming of Rajamouli's next is expected to wrap up by late 2026, with a grand theatrical release planned for 2027. The movie will be shot across diverse locations, including Indian studios, the US, and Africa's forests. The yet-to-be-titled film is reportedly an African Jungle Adventure featuring Babu as an explorer. Sukumaran, meanwhile, was last seen in the comedy film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.