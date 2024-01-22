Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' inches closer to Rs. 120cr

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' inches closer to Rs. 120cr

By Aikantik Bag 10:21 am Jan 22, 202410:21 am

'Guntur Kaaram' box office collection

Over the years, superstar Mahesh Babu has cemented himself as a force of nature in Telugu cinema. Babu enjoys a massive fan following and regularly delivers money spinners at the box office. His recent mass masala film Guntur Kaaram is no exception. The film has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark and is seeking further stability on weekdays. It was released on January 12.

2/3

Aiming for the Rs. 150 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial earned Rs. 3.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 117.8 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and is pitted against HanuMan and Captain Miller, among a few other films. The cast includes Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Easwari Rao, Ramya Krishnan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Jagapathi Babu, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post