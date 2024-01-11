Box office collection: 'Devil' seeks commercial boost for survival

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Devil' seeks commercial boost for survival

By Aikantik Bag 10:34 am Jan 11, 202410:34 am

'Devil' box office collection

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is a known face in Telugu films and enjoys a fair share of fan following. The actor's recently released action drama Devil: The British Secret Agent has emerged to be a decent performer at the box office. The movie has been stable on weekdays and is gearing up for a tough weekend ahead as it is pitted against Sankranti biggies.

2/3

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Abhishek Nama directorial earned Rs. 45 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 17.24 crore in India. The film put up a brave fight even after being pitted against Prabhas's Salaar at the Telugu box office. The cast includes Samyuktha Menon, Malvika Nair, Elnaaz Nourozi, and Srikanth Iyengar, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post