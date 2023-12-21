'Salaar': 'Prathikadalo' exudes the raw innocence of childhood

'Salaar' releases on Friday

Rebel Star Prabhas is gearing up for a box office rampage with Salaar. The highly anticipated actioner is set to arrive in theaters on Friday and now on its eve, the makers have dropped the second track from the film titled Prathikadalo. It is also available in four other Indian languages. The track captures the innocence of childhood and evokes a feeling of pride.

More about the song

Prashanth Neel's films have a strong emotional core and the music plays a big role in it. Be it KGF's Garbadhi or Salaar's Prathikadalo, the emotional quotient is very well extracted by music director Ravi Basrur. The Salaar track is crooned by a group of children which adds the raw innocence of childhood. The lyrics are penned by Krishna Kanth.

