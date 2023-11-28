Naga Chaitanya's OTT debut 'Dhootha': Look at his journalist character

By Tanvi Gupta 05:33 pm Nov 28, 202305:33 pm

Everything to know about Naga Chaitanya's character in 'Dhootha'

Telugu cinema star Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his OTT debut with the web series Dhootha, a neo-noir supernatural thriller directed by Vikram Kumar. Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, the series features Chaitanya as Sagar, a journalist who becomes embroiled in unforeseen occurrences. In a recent interview, the Majili star opened up about his character.

Plotline: A newspaper is predicting his character's life

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Chaitanya mentioned the meaning of Dhootha, stating it signifies "messenger." "Usually, a journalist's job is to predict and inform the people on what is happening or what might happen, but over here in Sagar's life, there is a newspaper which is predicting his life." He added, "If Sagar doesn't get to the source of this threat, then everything is gonna collapse."

What is the series all about?

Last week, the trailer for the series was unveiled, spotlighting an investigative journalist aspiring to be a truth-bearing messenger (dhootha) for the people. Despite his noble intentions, he becomes entangled in perplexing criminal incidents.

Meet the ensemble cast of 'Dhootha'

Dhootha's ensemble cast includes Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Anish Kuruvilla, Tharun Bhascker, Rohini, Tanikella Bharani, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Director Kumar reportedly stated, "Unable to comprehend the reason and sequence of the gruesome accidents, Sagar's past transgressions come back to haunt, not only him but also, everyone he knows and loves, as he is compelled to introspect and think about the consequences of his actions."

Chaitanya also spoke about facing failures

In the same interview, Chaitanya opened up about dealing with failures in his career. Referring to his recent film Custody, which did not fare well at the box office despite praise for the lead cast's performance, he said that failures teach something no one else can. "You have to experience it yourself." Chaitanya believes that dissecting failures and understanding why something went wrong is crucial for growth and self-improvement.

Meanwhile, quick look at Chaitanya's upcoming projects

Besides Dhootha, Chaitanya has several other projects lined up. He will be seen in his 23rd movie, Thandel, alongside Sai Pallavi. The film marks their second collaboration after the 2020 film Love Story. Thandel, directed by Premam helmer Chandoo Mondeti, is based on the true stories of fisherfolk from Srikakulam village in Andhra Pradesh, with Chaitanya playing the role of a fisherman.