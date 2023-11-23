'Dhootha' trailer: Naga Chaitanya as a journalist unravels mysterious deaths

'Dhootha' trailer: Naga Chaitanya as a journalist unravels mysterious deaths

'Dhootha' premieres on December 1

Naga Chaitanya enjoys a considerable share of fan following in Telugu films and over the years, he has done some decent work on celluloid. Now, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is venturing into the OTT arena with Dhootha. The makers have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming series and it presents Chaitanya in a different way. The series is premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

Story, cast, and premiere date of the series

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the suspense thriller, where he plays the role of a journalist named Sagar whose life turns upside down due to some mysterious deaths. The cast includes Parvathy Thirovothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai, among others. The project is helmed by Vikram Kumar. The series is slated to premiere on December 1.

