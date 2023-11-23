Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' is on a diminishing journey

Box office collection: 'Tiger 3' is on a diminishing journey

By Aikantik Bag 09:31 am Nov 23, 2023

'Tiger 3' box office collection

Salman Khan is regarded as one of the most commercially viable actors in Bollywood. The actor has the record of delivering the most number of Rs. 100+ crore grossers and the recent entrant is Tiger 3. The film has been commercially successful but has not been performing as per expectations. The low box office figures can be attributed to mixed reviews from critics.

Struggling for momentum on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Maneesh Sharma directorial earned Rs. 5.81 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 248.76 crore in India. The film has not been able to grasp the much-needed momentum and it is not a good sign for the film. The cast is also headlined by Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, among others.

