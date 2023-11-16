Priyanka Chopra might join Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'

Priyanka Chopra might join Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3'

By Isha Sharma 02:32 pm Nov 16, 202302:32 pm

Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be seen in 'Don 3'

If reports are to be believed, a Dil Dhadakne Do reunion is on the cards. While it has been some time since Farhan Akhtar shared the news of the threequel Don 3 headlined by Ranveer Singh, there has been no update on its female lead. However, now a Hindustan Times report states that Don 2 actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas might return to the franchise.

Why does this story matter?

Akhtar's Don and Don 2, both led by Shah Rukh Khan, are a reboot of Amitabh Bachchan's Don, directed by Chandra Barot. In Don 2, PCJ played Roma Bhagat, also known as Junglee Billi. While Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon's names surfaced to play Bhagat's role, nothing is finalized yet, and fans would like to see PCJ back in action more than anyone else.

PCJ might reprise her earlier role, says new report

A source told HT, "The team of Don 3 has indeed approached Priyanka Chopra to revisit her character. In fact, the first few meetings also took place when Priyanka came to India recently for another professional commitment. She used her time in India to align the talks and figure out her next project in the Hindi film industry." Will the stars finally align?

Seemingly, everything hinges on Chopra Jonas's nod now

Akhtar had roped PeeCee in for Jee Le Zaraa, which has been put on the back burner. The source added, "Since JLZ could not happen for Priyanka and Farhan, both the teams are trying to make Don 3 work. Farhan is ready to get going with Don 3 with Ranveer and Priyanka. All he is waiting for is a green signal from Priyanka's end."

If true, this will be her fourth project with Singh

If Don 3 indeed happens with Chopra Jonas and Singh, it will mark the fourth collaboration of the two actors. Their first partnership came in the form of Gunday in 2014, followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period romance drama Bajirao Mastani. They last shared the screen in Dil Dhadakne Do, where they played siblings. Akhtar played her lover in DDD, helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

How is Shah Rukh Khan related to PCJ's entry?

There is a pertinent factor that has facilitated Chopra Jonas's alleged return to the franchise—Khan's exit from it. SRK and PCJ had an alleged affair that reportedly began on the sets of Don 2 and though the duo never spoke about it directly, their relationship was seemingly marred with each other forever. Now, SRK's exit may have become PCJ's gain.