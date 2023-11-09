Box office collection: '12th Fail' surpasses Rs. 25cr mark

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: '12th Fail' surpasses Rs. 25cr mark

By Aikantik Bag 09:16 am Nov 09, 202309:16 am

'12th Fail' box office collection

Vikrant Massey is known for his varied range of acting and the actor has carved his niche over the years. His recent release 12th Fail has emerged to be a box office phenomenon as it shows how gradual momentum boosts the box office collection. Currently, the social drama has surpassed the Rs. 25 crore mark in India with ease.

2/3

Interesting weekend lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial earned Rs. 1.41 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 25.68 crore in India. The stability on weekdays has been a great thing. It will be interesting to see how it performs on the weekend amid Diwali releases. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Sukumar Tudu, and Harish Khanna, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post