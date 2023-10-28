Box office: Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' surprises at Rs. 1cr

By Isha Sharma 10:54 am Oct 28, 202310:54 am

'12th Fail' box office day 1 collections

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail was released theatrically on Friday (October 27). Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it draws its story from the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and is based on Anurag Pathak's namesake book. The drama received overwhelmingly positive reviews upon its arrival and, despite clashing with Tejas and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, surprised the box office.

Film might earn more based on positive feedback

Per Sacnilk, the drama opened at Rs. 1cr (early estimates), with an overall 9.09% occupancy. The maximum turnout was recorded during the Friday night shows (15.77%), followed by evening shows (9.33%). Positive word of mouth from critics and cinemagoers might help 12th Fail to reach a larger audience in the coming week. However, the absence of many recognizable, popular faces might become its undoing.

This is plot of '12th Fail'

In 12th Fail, Massey plays Sharma, who lives in a village in Chambal and has flunked Class 12. While battling financial depravities and challenging the corrupt authorities of his village, he chances upon police officer Dushyant Singh (Priyanshu Chatterjee), whose honesty becomes his life's mantra. Deciding to become exactly like him, he travels to Delhi and eventually clears the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Know more about '12th Fail,' the book

In its description of the book 12th Fail: Hara Wahi Jo Lada Nahi, publisher Harper Collins lauds Sharma's "integrity, inventiveness, and a never-say-die spirit." "12th Fail is his extraordinary story, the gripping narrative of a man who put his heart and soul into making the impossible possible," it says. Originally published in Hindi, it was translated into English by Gautam Choubey and Lalit Kumar.

Take a look at Massey's upcoming projects

Massey has been active in the acting industry since 2007 and has appeared in a string of projects. Up ahead, he has multiple projects lined up, such as the sequel of Netflix's pulpy romance drama Haseen Dillruba﻿, a romantic comedy directed by debutant Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury that also features Raashii Khanna, and Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films's) Sector 36, co-starring Deepak Dobriyal.