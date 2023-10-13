'Sam Bahadur' teaser: Vicky Kaushal exudes patriotism with panache

'Sam Bahadur' teaser: Vicky Kaushal exudes patriotism with panache

By Aikantik Bag 12:45 pm Oct 13, 2023

'Sam Bahadur' teaser is out

It's time to bow down to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. After all this while, the makers of Sam Bahadur have unveiled the much-awaited teaser and Vicky Kaushal looks charismatic as the decorated army officer. The Meghna Gulzar directorial marks the collaboration of several adept actors and the synergy seems to have beautifully translated on celluloid. The biopic releases on December 1.

Cast and crew of the film

Kaushal is known for getting into the skin of the character and his prior experience in playing an army officer (Uri: The Surgical Strike) has added an extra edge to the movie. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

