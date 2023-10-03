Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' trailer to be unveiled in mid-October

'Tiger 3' trailer to release in mid-October

The anticipation surrounding Salman Khan's comeback with Tiger 3 is on a different level. After Yash Raj Films unveiled the teaser titled Tiger Ka Message, the excitement has grown by folds. Now, reports are rife that the makers are gearing up for the trailer launch. As per Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra and the team will unveil the trailer by mid-October.

YRF's unique marketing strategy for 'Tiger 3'

A trade source informed Pinkvilla, "It's going to be a trailer around mid-October before songs, continuing the momentum for the film keeping plot points in the forefront." The source also stated, "In the case of Pathaan, the idea was to launch the teaser followed by two songs and then the trailer. The campaign did wonders for the Pathaan. With Tiger 3, the idea is to go with the tone of the film by launching teaser, trailer, and then songs."

YRF spy universe continues to expand

The Maneesh Sharma directorial also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a cameo. Tiger 3 marks the fifth film in YRF Spy Universe, which began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and continued with Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The upcoming additions include War 2, Tiger vs Pathaan, and an untitled spy film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.