Entertainment

'Fighter,' 'Tiger vs Pathaan': Every upcoming Siddharth Anand mega-budget project

'Fighter,' 'Tiger vs Pathaan': Every upcoming Siddharth Anand mega-budget project

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 30, 2023 | 02:10 am 3 min read

Everything about Siddharth Anand's upcoming projects

With back-to-back hits, Siddharth Anand has become a prominent name in the Bollywood industry. Following the massive success of his January release Pathaan—featuring Shah Rukh Khan—Anand's career soared to new heights. The director is now all set to venture into production with his banner Marflix Pictures and has lined up six mega-budget films scheduled for release over the next three years. Here's the breakdown.

'Fighter'

Scheduled for release on January 25, 2024—the same date on which Pathaan was released this year—Fighter is one of the highly-anticipated directorial projects by Anand. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, the first look of Roshan's character was recently shared on social media. What makes Fighter even more interesting is that Anand will be producing it alongside directing it.

'Tiger vs Pathaan'

One of the most awaited films in YRF's Spy Universe—featuring Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and SRK—is Tiger vs Pathaan. Helmed by Anand, the film will bring together two iconic characters, Pathaan and Tiger, as they square off against each other. The filming is scheduled to commence in January 2024, and fans are eagerly awaiting this epic "clash of the titans" on the big screen.

'Rambo'

Tiger Shroff and Anand will collaborate once again after their commercially successful film War (2019) in the highly-anticipated action project, Rambo. The film will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan and Anand will serve as one of the producers for Rambo. The Shroff-led movie is said to be a Hindi adaptation of the 1982 eponymous Hollywood classic, which featured Sylvester Stallone in the lead role.

'Krrish 4'

It's been a decade since the last installment of Krrish hit theaters, and now the anticipation is reaching unprecedented heights with every new piece of information coming our way! Reportedly, Anand is involved in the writing of Krrish 4 with Roshan in the lead, while it is said to be directed by Karan Malhotra. Apart from writing, Anand is also co-producing Krrish, reportedly.

SRK x Suhana's film, Saif Ali Khan's untitled Netflix film

Anand will be serving as a co-producer in an action-thriller starring SRK and his daughter, Suhana, set to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Further, Anand is producing a film featuring Saif Ali Khan in the lead for Netflix. Per reports, Saif's project is expected to evolve into a franchise in the digital realm, indicating the potential for future installments on the streaming giant.

Poll Which film are you most excited to watch?

Share this timeline