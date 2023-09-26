Salman Khan unveils new poster of niece Alizeh Agnihotri's 'Farrey'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 26, 2023 | 01:42 pm 1 min read

'Farrey' is slated to release on November 24, 2023

Recently Salman Khan launched the teaser of the upcoming film Farrey which will mark the debut project of his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri. Now, the superstar has unveiled a new poster of the film. Set against a college backdrop, the title is directed by National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and features Agnihotri alongside Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, and Prasanna Bisht. Slated for release on November 24, 2023, Farrey is bankrolled by Salman Khan Films, Mythri Movie Makers, and Athena Entertainment.

Release date and other details

The poster depicts Agnihotri, Mehta, Shaw, and Bisht in a classroom setting. Khan captioned the post, "Miliye in super talented shaitaano se (Meet these super talented devils). #Farrey in theaters on 24 Nov!" The film's teaser, also unveiled by Khan, has garnered positive reactions from both audiences and industry professionals.

