Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' is slow but growing

Written by Aikantik Bag September 18, 2023 | 10:38 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Gadar 2 is the perfect example of how a project is successful if a superstar and franchise can be infused properly. The Sunny Deol-headlined film comfortably surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark at the Indian box office. The movie has slowed down after the release of Jawan but has been holding the ground quite remarkably. Let's see if it can beat Pathaan's record!

Aiming to beat 'Pathaan's record

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 70 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 518.42 crore in India. The film received negative reviews from critics but has been loved by the masses. The movie worked like magic in the tier-II and tier-III cities in India. The movie is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

