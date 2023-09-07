Box office collection: 'Gadar 2' is on autopilot mode

Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023 | 10:29 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Sunny Deol is a force of nature and he has proved the same with Gadar 2. In its fourth week, the movie is quite steady at the box office and it will be interesting to see how it holds the fort on the weekend. The action drama has already surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark and is marching toward Pathaan's record.

Exciting weekend ahead

As per Hindustan Times, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 2.8 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 508.97 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews but emerged to be a box office banger. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. Now, Gadar 2 will be pitted against Jawan! Ready ah?

