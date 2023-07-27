Ahead of Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', a recap of 'Gadar'

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 27, 2023 | 03:03 pm 2 min read

A recap of 'Gadar' before 'Gadar 2' releases

Twenty-two years after its release, the sequel of Anil Sharma's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is set to release on August 11. While Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had Partition as its backdrop, Gadar 2 is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The 2001 romantic period action drama was recently re-released as advanced marketing for the sequel. Here's a recap.

Cast, characters in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'

Deol plays the role of Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver. He falls in love with a Muslim girl belonging to an aristocratic family, Sakina, played by Patel. The film also stars Amrish Puri as Mayor Ashraf Ali, Sakeena's father, and Lillete Dubey as her mother. While Vivek Shauq plays Tara's best friend, Utkarsh Sharma plays Tara and Sakina's son.

Synopsis of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'

The film is loosely based on the legend of Boota Singh, the Sikh ex-soldier whose relationship with a Muslim woman ended tragically as a result of Partition. Tara, the rustic truck driver's family is killed on one of the trains carrying Hindus and Sikhs escaping Pakistan and he becomes a part of a mob attacking Muslims. However, he saves a distraught Sakeena from rioters.

Tara and Sakeena's love story

Tara turns into a loving humble man overnight from a vengeance-seeker as he remembers Sakeena from his past when he fell in love with her. The duo eventually gets married and has a son. A few years later, Sakeena's father turns up to ruin their little world. While Tara has transformed, Ali is still seeking revenge for the loss of his social status.

Iconic 'hand pump' scene

Ali, now in Pakistan, wishes to reunite with Sakeena and calls her to Pakistan. But he forces her to leave her husband and son, and re-marry. However, Tara comes to the rescue and even agrees to convert to Islam. Still unhappy, Ali forces Tara into saying "Hindustan murdabad" publicly. In anger, Tara pries up a handpump out of the ground with his bare hands.

About 'Gadar2'

Despite releasing opposite Lagaan, Gadar was a blockbuster hit earning ₹768.8M at the box office. In the sequel, Tara returns to Pakistan's Lahore in 1971 to bring his son home amid the backdrop of the "Crush India" anti-Indian campaign. Directed by Sharma, Deol, Patel, and Utkarsh are said to be reprising their roles from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in the sequel.

