Rohit Shetty to direct 'Golmaal 5' after 'Singham 3'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 14, 2023 | 07:32 pm 1 min read

'Golmaal 5' is happening, confirms Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful directors in Bollywood. The filmmaker is synonymous with the comedy and action genres and has delivered milestone franchises in the same. Golmaal is one of such most-loved franchises, and after Golmaal Again (2017), fans are anticipating the release of its fifth installment. Recently, during an interview, the director spilled the beans regarding the upcoming comedy-drama.

Shetty to work on 'Singham 3' first

Speaking to India Today, Shetty said, "For the next year, all my focus and energy are on [Singham 3]. Only after that will we think of other projects, but yes, definitely Golmaal 5 is on the cards." He has finished filming for the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi season and will now direct Ajay Devgn in Singham 3, the fifth film in his Cop Universe.

Devgn, Shetty are long-time collaborators

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone has been roped in for the upcoming actioner, too. It is a much-awaited film, as fans have loved it every time Devgn and Shetty have collaborated. After the Cirkus debacle, Shetty is looking forward to commercial success, and given Singham's franchise value, it will be a much-needed boost for him. Interestingly, both Singham and Golmaal franchises feature Devgn in pivotal roles.

