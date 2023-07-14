Not Alia, Twitter wants Katrina in YRF's female spy film

Written by Isha Sharma July 14, 2023 | 07:20 pm 2 min read

Fans want Katrina Kaif to headline YRF's female spy movie

On Friday, Indian cinephiles woke up to the reports of Yash Raj Films roping in Alia Bhatt for its first female-led spy thriller film in the ambitious YRF Spy Universe. While the news brought delight to Bhatt's fans, not everyone was pleased. Several Twitter users have opined that Katrina Kaif—the first prominent female actor of the Spy Universe—should have been given this privilege instead.

Why does this story matter?

As for the women of the YRF Spy Universe, Kaif joined it through Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and then followed it up with Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Subsequently, Vaani Kapoor followed suit with 2019's War (though her character died), Deepika Padukone with Pathaan, and next, Kiara Advani will reportedly join this action blockbuster franchise through War 2, which co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

People think Kaif 'deserved better' from YRF

Expressing disappointment with reports of a YRF film with Bhatt, a fan wrote, "So you are telling me Katrina and Deepika who have solid roles and have proved themselves in action genre don't get a female-led film especially Katrina but Alia gets it." "Katrina Kaif didn't break all her bones to see this day! She has literally been there from the beginning," complained another.

Fan posts clip featuring Kaif's action stunts

Some fans on why Kaif can't do new film

While Kaif has been trending on Twitter since people are missing her "action side" and would love to see her headline a female actor-led spy film, some others have also argued why she cannot be cast in the role. "Her character is an ISI agent. They cannot just make her a RAW agent now. It won't fit the Spy Universe storyline," wrote a fan.

Meanwhile, learn more about upcoming film

On Friday, a source told Pinkvilla, "Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge." "She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to. It's going to be Alia Bhatt like never before."

