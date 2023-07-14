OTT: Netflix announces new series titled 'Kaala Paani'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 14, 2023 | 07:13 pm 1 min read

'Kaala Paani' to release soon

OTT streaming giant Netflix on Friday announced that its new web series titled Kaala Paani is set to release soon. It is said to be a survival drama set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It also unveiled a short snippet along with the announcement. The web series has been doing the rounds since 2022, and fans are quite excited over the excitement.

Cast and crew of series

Actor Arushi Sharma, one of the lead actors of Kaala Paani, earlier told Outlook the upcoming series will redefine the way women are perceived in general. Written by Biswapati Sarkar, Sandeep Saket, Nimisha Misra, and Amit Golani, the series reportedly marks the second collaboration between Netflix, Posham Pa Pictures, and Sameer Saxena. It is helmed by Saxena and Golani and promises "an edge-of-the-seat experience."

